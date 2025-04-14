Doncaster firefighters deal with six incidents over the weekend involving a kitchen, garage, motorbike and car
On Saturday, April 12, firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving woodland at 4.05pm on Heartswood Road, Bentley. The crew came away at 4.55pm.
A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 7.15pm on Layden Drive, Scawsby. Firefighters from Adwick attended and left at 7.35pm.
On Sunday, April 13, Thorne and Doncaster firefighters were called out to a premise on Poplar Road, Dunscroft, at 3.10pm. The accidental fire was in the kitchen area. Crews left at 4.10pm.
Rotherham firefighters attended an accidental fire involving a garage and fence at 4.45pm on Chambers Avenue, Conisbrough. The crew came away at 6pm.
Two fire crews from Rossington and Doncaster were called to a deliberate grass fire at 8.10pm on Brodsworth Way, Rossington. The crew were back at base at 9.35pm.
A car was accidentally on fire at 3.55am on Scawsby Lane, Scawsby. Firefighters from Adwick attended, leaving at 4.35am.
