Doncaster firefighters called to incident involving rubbish
Doncaster firefighters were called to an incident involving rubbish last night (Tuesday June 10).
A crew attended an accidental fire involving rubbish at 7.40pm on Cheswold Lane in Sprotbrough. They came away at 8.05pm.
