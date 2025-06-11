Doncaster firefighters called to incident involving rubbish

Doncaster firefighters were called to an incident involving rubbish last night (Tuesday June 10).

A crew attended an accidental fire involving rubbish at 7.40pm on Cheswold Lane in Sprotbrough. They came away at 8.05pm.

