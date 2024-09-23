Doncaster firefighters called to deal with three separate house fires over the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster area firefighters were called out to deal with three separate house fires over the weekend.

The first was on Saturday when three fire engines attended a house fire on Dunns Dale, Maltby, at 3.34pm.

One hose reel and a ventilation fan were used to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke. No one was injured and the incident had been dealt with by 4.21pm.

The same day two crews attended a road traffic collision involving a car and a tractor on Bawtry Road, Finningley, after a call was received at 4.19pm.

The passenger door of the car was removed to allow the passenger in the car to exit the vehicle.

No one was injured and the incident had been dealt with by 4.51pm.

On Sunday three fire engines attended a house fire on Allenby Crescent, New Rossington at 9pm.

The fire was located in the kitchen and had been caused by a fridge.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and a ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke.

All occupants had evacuated before firefighters arrived. The incident had been dealt with by 9.53pm.

The same day, three fire engines attended a house fire on Lowlands Walk in Askern after a call was received at 3.27pm.

The fire involed a settee in the living room.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area.

A ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke. The incident had been dealt with by 4pm.