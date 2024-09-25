Doncaster drivers and bus passengers escape injury as yobs hurl stones at vehicles
Police were called to Armthorpe Road last night following reports of a number of vehicles being pelted with objects near to Doncaster Knights’ Castle Park stadium.
One victim said: “My wife just had the passenger car door caved in by someone.
“We are okay but we are both shaken as if the projectile had been a foot forward or six inches higher, then it would have gone through the windscreen or the passenger side window."
Another said: “Someone else reported her daughter having the same done to her car. Absolutely vile behaviour.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10pm yesterday (Tuesday 24 September) we were called to reports of criminal damage at Armthorpe Road, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a group of youths threw stones at a bus, causing minor damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
