Doncaster drivers and bus passengers escape injury as yobs hurl stones at vehicles

Bus passengers and drivers escaped injury after a gang of yobs hurled stones at vehicles on a busy Doncaster road.

Police were called to Armthorpe Road last night following reports of a number of vehicles being pelted with objects near to Doncaster Knights’ Castle Park stadium.

One victim said: “My wife just had the passenger car door caved in by someone.

“We are okay but we are both shaken as if the projectile had been a foot forward or six inches higher, then it would have gone through the windscreen or the passenger side window."

Police were called to Armthorpe Road after vehicles were attacked by stone throwing yobs.

Another said: “Someone else reported her daughter having the same done to her car. Absolutely vile behaviour.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10pm yesterday (Tuesday 24 September) we were called to reports of criminal damage at Armthorpe Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a group of youths threw stones at a bus, causing minor damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

