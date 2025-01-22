Doncaster crews called to put a kitchen fire out in the early hours
Two crews were called to put out a kitchen fire in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning.
Firefighters from Doncaster and Edlington stations attended a premise on Wensley Crescent in Cantley at 1.40am.
There was a small accidental rubbish fire in the kitchen.
Crews left the scene at 2.10am.
