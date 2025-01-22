Doncaster crews called to put a kitchen fire out in the early hours

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 09:48 BST
Two crews were called to put out a kitchen fire in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Doncaster and Edlington stations attended a premise on Wensley Crescent in Cantley at 1.40am.

There was a small accidental rubbish fire in the kitchen.

Crews left the scene at 2.10am.

