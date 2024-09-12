Doncaster drivers have been warned about scammers texting people telling them they have received a parking fine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A City of Doncaster Council spokeskerson said: “We have been made aware of a new parking scam affecting residents in Doncaster.

"If you receive a text message advising you have received a parking penalty charge notice – please note we would never ask residents to pay a fine in this way.

"Always check suspicious contact – including checking for spelling errors and contact us if you are unsure.”