Doncaster College lockdown: Video shows huge police presence at scene

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:04 BST

This is the scene at Doncaster College this aftenoon – with the building on lockdown after a serious emergency incident.

Police cars have surrounded the building in Chappell Drive in Doncaster city centre with ambulances also at the scene.

One student shared a photo from inside the building where students are being kept in classrooms.

Meanwhile, Doncaster College has said that all students are safe.

Photos show the huge police presence at Doncaster College this afternoon.placeholder image
Photos show the huge police presence at Doncaster College this afternoon.

In a brief statement posted to Facebook, a spokesperson said: “We are being supported by the police at our Doncaster campus.

“We want to assure all students, parents and carers that all students and staff are safe.

“There is no need for alarm and the plan is for students to return to lessons this afternoon.

“We will provide updates as and when required.”

Eyewitnesses say police were first called to the college – which is officially known as University College Doncaster – at around 12.30pm.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.

