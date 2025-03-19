Doncaster College lockdown: Students to return tomorrow, say bosses

Students will return to classes at Doncaster College tomorrow bosses have said after six people were arrested and a knife was recovered with one person injured with the building being put into lockdown.

Six people have now been arrested and a knife recovered after the violent brawl at Doncaster College which saw students locked in classrooms as police swarmed the Chappell Drive building.

In an update, a spokesperson for Doncaster College said: “The incident at Doncaster College has concluded with police support.

“All staff and students are safe, however, one person did sustain a minor hand injury.

Drone shots show numerous police cars outside Doncaster College in Chappell Drive.

"Officers from South Yorkshire Police may remain on site over the next few days to carry out further enquiries and for reassurance.

“The college will be open as usual tomorrow and parents can be assured that students will have access to our full wellbeing support services.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers remain at Doncaster College for reassurance after making a total of six arrests in connection with an altercation earlier today.

“We were called at 12.37pm to reports of an altercation between a group of males. Officers attended and quickly detained four males.

“A thorough search was conducted with the college evacuated as a precaution, to ensure the safety of students and staff, which resulted in the recovery of a knife.

"Two further arrests were then made.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"Two boys, both aged 17, and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"A 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of Class B drugs. They all remain in custody at this time.

“One person has suffered a minor hand injury. No other injuries have been reported.”

“Officers remain on the scene and in the local area to conduct further enquiries, and reassure local communities.

"If you have any questions or concerns, please do stop and speak to then, they are there to listen and help where they can.

“The college has since reopened, with students and staff allowed to return inside the site to collect their belongings.”

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones says she has been in contact with police over the “troubling scenes.

In a brief statement, Mayor Ros Jones said: “This is of course troubling news. However, this is a live police incident and we remain in contact with South Yorkshire Police and they will provide further updates as and when they can.”

Photos and video footage showed men aiming kicks and punches at each other outside the Chappell Drive campus.

Officers were later seen surrounding the men and ordering them to put their hands on their heads and forced to kneel in a car park before being pinned to the ground and arrested.

Students shared photos from inside the building as dozens of officers surrounded the building after college bosses ordered a lockdown.

One student earlier shared a photo from inside the building showing numerous police cars outside the college while drone shots showed numerous police cars outside the building.