Doncaster College lockdown: Six held, knife found as police issue update

Six people have now been arrested and a knife recovered after a violent brawl at Doncaster College which saw the building put into lockdown.

South Yorkshire Police have issued an update on this afternoon’s incident which saw students locked in classrooms as dozens of police officers surrounded the building in Chappell Drive.

A spokesperson said: “Officers remain at Doncaster College for reassurance after making a total of six arrests in connection with an altercation earlier today.

“We were called at 12.37pm to reports of an altercation between a group of males. Officers attended and quickly detained four males.

Police swooped on Doncaster College following the brawl, with six arrests made,

“A thorough search was conducted with the college evacuated as a precaution, to ensure the safety of students and staff, which resulted in the recovery of a knife.

"Two further arrests were then made.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"Two boys, both aged 17, and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"A 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of Class B drugs. They all remain in custody at this time.

“One person has suffered a minor hand injury. No other injuries have been reported.”

“Officers remain on the scene and in the local area to conduct further enquiries, and reassure local communities.

"If you have any questions or concerns, please do stop and speak to then, they are there to listen and help where they can.

“The college has since reopened, with students and staff allowed to return inside the site to collect their belongings.”

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones says she has been in contact with police over the “troubling scenes.

In a brief statement, Mayor Ros Jones said: “This is of course troubling news. However, this is a live police incident and we remain in contact with South Yorkshire Police and they will provide further updates as and when they can.”

Photos and video footage showed men aiming kicks and punches at each other outside the Chappell Drive campus.

Officers were later seen surrounding the men and ordering them to put their hands on their heads and forced to kneel in a car park before being pinned to the ground and arrested.

Students shared photos from inside the building as dozens of officers surrounded the building after college bosses ordered a lockdown.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for Doncaster College said: “We are being supported by the police at our Doncaster campus.

“We want to assure all students, parents and carers that all students and staff are safe.

“There is no need for alarm and the plan is for students to return to lessons this afternoon.

“We will provide updates as and when required.”

One student earlier shared a photo from inside the building showing numerous police cars outside the college while drone shots showed numerous police cars outside the building.