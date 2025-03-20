Doncaster College lockdown: Pics show knife brawl as parents fear students' return

This is the moment a violent knife brawl at Doncaster College was captured on camera – leading to police swooping to make six arrests after the building was put into lockdown.

Students will return to classes at the Chappell Drive college this morning after the drama yesterday lunchtime – but some parents have expressed fears for their children’s safety.

College bosses have moved to reassure parents that students will have access to support services going forwards following the incident, which has seen six men arrested on drugs and affray charges.

One worried mum said: “My son goes to the college and is terrified. I’m absolutely appalled at the behaviour and so scared to send my lad.”

Another said: “I will not be sending my daughter, it’s not safe.”

And another added: “It’s not right. My daughter is scared to go in. There needs to be a change, people are not going to feel safe. What are they going to do to prevent this happening again?”

A knife was recovered after the violent brawl at the campus which saw students locked in classrooms as police swarmed the building.

In an update late yesterday, a spokesperson for Doncaster College said: “The incident at Doncaster College has concluded with police support.

“All staff and students are safe, however, one person did sustain a minor hand injury.

"Officers from South Yorkshire Police may remain on site over the next few days to carry out further enquiries and for reassurance.

“The college will be open as usual tomorrow (March 20) and parents can be assured that students will have access to our full wellbeing support services.”

Last night, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers remain at Doncaster College for reassurance after making a total of six arrests in connection with an altercation earlier today.

“We were called at 12.37pm to reports of an altercation between a group of males. Officers attended and quickly detained four males.

“A thorough search was conducted with the college evacuated as a precaution, to ensure the safety of students and staff, which resulted in the recovery of a knife.

"Two further arrests were then made.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"Two boys, both aged 17, and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"A 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of Class B drugs. They all remain in custody at this time.

“One person has suffered a minor hand injury. No other injuries have been reported.”

“Officers remain on the scene and in the local area to conduct further enquiries, and reassure local communities.

“The college has since reopened, with students and staff allowed to return inside the site to collect their belongings.”

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “This is of course troubling news. However, this is a live police incident and we remain in contact with South Yorkshire Police and they will provide further updates as and when they can.”