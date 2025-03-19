Doncaster College lockdown: Moment police made arrests after violent brawl

This is the moment police swooped to make arrests, pinning two men to the floor after a violent brawl saw Doncaster College put into lockdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four people have been arrested following what police have described as “an altercation” this lunchtime.

Photos and video footage shows men aiming kicks and punches at each other outside the Chappell Drive campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers can later be seen surrounding the men and ordering them to put their hands on their heads and forced to kneel in a car park before being pinned to the ground and arrested.

Police swooped to make arrests following the violent brawl (left) where men aimed kicks and punches at each other.

Students shared photos from inside the building as dozens of officers surrounded the building after college bosses ordered a lockdown.

Police first surrounded the building shortly after 12.30pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers have been deployed to Doncaster College where they have detained four males following reports of an altercation between a group of males.

“We were called at 12.37pm today (Wednesday 19 March) to the college on Chappell Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One person has suffered a minor hand injury. No other injuries have been reported.

“The college has been evacuated as a precaution to allow for a full search of the site to ensure it is safe before any staff or students return.

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out further enquiries and to reassure staff, students, and the local community.

"We will provide further updates as and when we can.”

A spokesperson for Doncaster College said: “We are being supported by the police at our Doncaster campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to assure all students, parents and carers that all students and staff are safe.

“There is no need for alarm and the plan is for students to return to lessons this afternoon.

“We will provide updates as and when required.”

One student earlier shared a photo from inside the building showing numerous police cars outside the college and said that students were being kept in classrooms.

Drone shots, supplied by Yorkshire From Above, show numerous police vehicles at the scene.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has since confirmed that paramedics were not called to Chappell Drive alongside police.