Doncaster College lockdown: Four arrested as police called after violent altercation

Four people have been arrested after Doncaster College was put into lockdown this lunchtime following a violent altercation between a gang of men.

Police surrounded the building in Chappell Drive with ambulance at the scene shortly after 12.30pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers have been deployed to Doncaster College where they have detained four males following reports of an altercation between a group of males.

“We were called at 12.37pm today (Wednesday 19 March) to the college on Chappell Drive.

Numerous police cars outside Doncaster College in Chappell Drive. (Photo: Yorkshire From Above).

"One person has suffered a minor hand injury. No other injuries have been reported.

“The college has been evacuated as a precaution to allow for a full search of the site to ensure it is safe before any staff or students return.

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out further enquiries and to reassure staff, students, and the local community. We will provide further updates as and when we can.”

A spokesperson for Doncaster College said: “We are being supported by the police at our Doncaster campus.

“We want to assure all students, parents and carers that all students and staff are safe.

“There is no need for alarm and the plan is for students to return to lessons this afternoon.

“We will provide updates as and when required.”

One student earlier shared a photo from inside the building showing numerous police cars outside the college and said that students were being kept in classrooms.

Drone shots, supplied by Yorkshire From Above, show numerous police vehicles at the scene.