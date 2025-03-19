Doncaster College "in lockdown" with dozens of police cars at the scene

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Mar 2025, 13:52 BST

Doncaster College has reportedly been put into lockdown this lunchtime with dozens of police cars at the scene amid reports of a serious emergency incident.

The building, officially known as University College Doncaster in Chappell Drive, has been surrounded by a number of police cars, with eyewitnesses also reporting ambulances at the scene.

One student has messaged from inside the building to say students are being locked inside classrooms.

In a message to the Free Press he wrote: “Inside college - we are in lockdown. We can’t leave class until police say it’s safe to do so.”

This aerial shot shows numerous police cars outside the college in Chappel Drive.This aerial shot shows numerous police cars outside the college in Chappel Drive.
This aerial shot shows numerous police cars outside the college in Chappel Drive.

Numerous eyewitnesses have reported a large number of police cars outside the college at the bottom of St George’s Bridge.

The Free Press understands police were first called to the scene at around 12.30pm today.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Doncaster College for more details about the incident.

