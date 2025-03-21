Doncaster College: Bosses thank police and urge students to reach out after brawl

Bosses at Doncaster College have paid tribute to police who raced to the scene of a violent knife brawl which has seen three men charged.

Officers were called at on Wednesday lunchtime to reports of an altercation between a group of people, with six men arrested at the campus in Chappell Drive.

Three have now been charged and police have maintained a presence at the college in recent days, with searches and metal detecting knife arches deployed to help protect students.

A spokesperson for Doncaster College said: “We would like to express our gratitude to South Yorkshire Police for their support following the incident earlier this week.

“Additionally, we encourage any students or staff who need support to reach out to a member of the Wellbeing Team, visit the Wellbeing Centres on campus, or contact safeguarding directly at [email protected].”

Police swarmed the campus earlier this week and students were put into lockdown.

The college was evacuated as a precaution to allow a thorough search of the campus and ensure the safety of students and staff. During the search, a knife was recovered.

Daniel Heeley, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with affray and possession of a bladed/sharply pointed article on school/further education premises, and has been remanded in police custody.

He will appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court today (21 March).

Kai Singherra, 20, of Auckland Road, Mexborough, is charged with section 4 Public Order Act and possession of a controlled drug. He has been released on police bail and will next appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 10 April.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with section 4 Public Order Act and possession of a controlled drug. He has been released on police bail and will appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 10 April.

The three other people arrested, two boys aged 17 and an 18-year-old man, have been released with no further action.

Officers from the Doncaster central neighbourhood policing team have been conducting extra patrols since the incident and will be at the college to provide reassurance, answer any questions or address any concerns students may have following the incident on Wednesday.