Doncaster city centre street sealed off by police with ambulances also at scene

A Doncaster city centre street has been cordoned off by police this afternoon with ambulances also at the scene.

Emergency services have flocked to Chancery Place, which runs from Duke Street to Spring Gardens behind the McDonald’s branch.

Eyewitnesses have reported numerous police cars and ambulances at the scene, with a number of officers in attendance and the narrow street sealed off following the incident.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of this afternoon’s incident.