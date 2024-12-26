Doncaster city centre road reopens after early morning traffic collision

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 26th Dec 2024, 10:16 GMT
A busy Doncaster city centre road has reopened following a traffic collision in the early hours of this morning.

South Yorkshire Police has reported that St Sepulchre Gate West is no longer closed following the incident.

A spokesman said: “Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

We are awaiting more details of what happened.

