Doncaster city centre road reopens after early morning traffic collision
A busy Doncaster city centre road has reopened following a traffic collision in the early hours of this morning.
South Yorkshire Police has reported that St Sepulchre Gate West is no longer closed following the incident.
A spokesman said: “Thank you for your understanding and patience.”
We are awaiting more details of what happened.
