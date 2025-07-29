Doncaster city centre road on lockdown tonight after serious emergency incident
A Doncaster city centre road has been sealed off by police tonight following a serious emergency incident.
Copley Road has been put “on lockdown” eyewtitnesses have said, near to the road’s junction with Christ Church Road.
One eyewitness has reported an incident reportedly involving a man wielding a knife towards other people in the street.
Another has reported numerous police cars as well as paramedics at the scene.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.
