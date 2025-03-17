Doncaster city centre hotel evacuated after fire and flooding drama

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:28 BST
A landmark Doncaster city centre hotel had to be evacuated after a fire and flooding drama.

Fire crews were called to the Earl of Doncaster on Bennetthorpe on Saturday afternoon after smoke was spotted coming from a cellar.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines attended a building on Bennetthorpe, Doncaster after a call was received at 1.52pm due to reports of smoke coming from the cellar.

"The building had already been evacuated before crews arrived.

Fire crews were called to the Earl of Doncaster in Bennetthorpe.

"It became clear that the cellar had partially flooded due to a leak within the central heating system.

"Crews worked to pump the water out and the incident had been dealt with by 6.33pm.”

In a social media update, hotel bosses didn’t acknowledge the incident but said: “Our telephone lines and emails are currently down. We’re working to resolve this as soon as possible and appreciate your patience.”

Customers were advised to call 07350 870006 or email [email protected].

