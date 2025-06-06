Doncaster city centre bridge is closed following road traffic collision

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Doncaster city centre bridge was partially closed off to traffic following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services were called to the bridge at around 7pm, with eyewitnesses reporting lane closures as police and paramedics worked at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that the incident was classified as a minor road traffic collision and that no further details regarding the incident would be made available.

It is understood no-one was seriously injured.

The road was later fully re-opened to traffic.

Related topics:DoncasterEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice