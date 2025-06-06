Doncaster city centre bridge is closed following road traffic collision
A Doncaster city centre bridge was partially closed off to traffic following a road traffic collision.
Emergency services were called to the bridge at around 7pm, with eyewitnesses reporting lane closures as police and paramedics worked at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that the incident was classified as a minor road traffic collision and that no further details regarding the incident would be made available.
It is understood no-one was seriously injured.
The road was later fully re-opened to traffic.
