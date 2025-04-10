Doncaster city centre bridge closed over concerns for man's safety
Police sealed off a Doncaster city centre bridge over concerns for a man’s safety.
Emergency services were called to St George’s Bridge shortly before 7pm yesterday, with police and paramedics both in attendance.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.38pm yesterday (Wednesday 9 April), we responded to a concern for safety at St George’s Bridge, Doncaster.
“Officers and the ambulance service attended and brought a man to safety.”
The bridge was later re-opened to road traffic following the incident.
