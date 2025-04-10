Doncaster city centre bridge closed over concerns for man's safety

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Apr 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 10:50 BST
Police sealed off a Doncaster city centre bridge over concerns for a man’s safety.

Emergency services were called to St George’s Bridge shortly before 7pm yesterday, with police and paramedics both in attendance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.38pm yesterday (Wednesday 9 April), we responded to a concern for safety at St George’s Bridge, Doncaster.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended and brought a man to safety.”

The bridge was later re-opened to road traffic following the incident.

