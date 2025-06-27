Doncaster city centre bridge closed off by police this afternoon

A Doncaster city centre bridge has been cordoned off this afternoon with emergency services reported at the scene.

Police have reportedly closed St James Bridge which leads from Balby Road to Hexthorpe near to Doncaster city centre in the last hour.

The busy bridge also crosses the East Coast Main Line as it approaches Doncaster railway station.

The AA has warned of traffic building up in the area.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this afternoon’s incident.