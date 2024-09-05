Doncaster city centre bridge closed by police over concerns for man's safety
Police sealed off a Doncaster city centre bridge over concerns for a man’s safety.
Emergency services were called to St George’s Bridge last night with the road closed off in both directions by police.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.54pm yesterday (Wednesday 4 September), we responded to reports of a concern for safety of a 42-year-old man at St George’s Bridge.
“Officers temporarily closed the bridge, and the man was brought to safety. St George’s Bridge was re-opened around 9pm.”
