Doncaster city centre bridge closed by police over concerns for man's safety

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Sep 2024, 13:37 BST

Police sealed off a Doncaster city centre bridge over concerns for a man’s safety.

Emergency services were called to St George’s Bridge last night with the road closed off in both directions by police.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.54pm yesterday (Wednesday 4 September), we responded to reports of a concern for safety of a 42-year-old man at St George’s Bridge.

“Officers temporarily closed the bridge, and the man was brought to safety. St George’s Bridge was re-opened around 9pm.”

