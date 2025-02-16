Doncaster city centre bridge closed by police due to emergency incident

Police and emergency services have been at the scene of an incident on a Doncaster city centre bridge this morning.

St George’s Bridge was sealed off in both directions by police earlier this morning, with traffic diverted via North Bridge, although it is understood the bridge has since re-opened.

Eyewitnesses reported both carriageways closed near to the footbridge at the Bentley end of the bridge.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of the incident.