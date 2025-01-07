Doncaster city centre bridge closed by police after concerns for man's safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster city centre bridge was sealed off by police following concerns for a man’s safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 5.12pm yesterday (Monday 6 January) following reports of a concern for the safety of a man at St George's Bridge in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and the man was brought to safety.

“The road was closed for a period of time while emergency services worked at the scene and was reopened shortly after 6.30pm.”