Doncaster city centre bridge closed by police after concerns for man's safety

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jan 2025, 10:39 GMT
A Doncaster city centre bridge was sealed off by police following concerns for a man’s safety.

Police were called at 5.12pm yesterday (Monday 6 January) following reports of a concern for the safety of a man at St George's Bridge in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and the man was brought to safety.

“The road was closed for a period of time while emergency services worked at the scene and was reopened shortly after 6.30pm.”

