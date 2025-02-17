Doncaster bridge closed due to concerns for person's safety, police say

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:24 BST

A Doncaster city centre bridge was sealed off due to concerns for a person’s safety, police have said.

Emergency services were called to St George’s Bridge in Doncaster city centre yesterday morning, with police and ambulances reported at the scene.

Operations focused on a footbridge across the carriageway, eyewitnesses said.

Police said the incident related to concerns for a person’s safety and that no further details would be released.

A diversion was put in place and the bridge later re-opened.

