Doncaster bridge closed due to concerns for person's safety, police say
A Doncaster city centre bridge was sealed off due to concerns for a person’s safety, police have said.
Emergency services were called to St George’s Bridge in Doncaster city centre yesterday morning, with police and ambulances reported at the scene.
Operations focused on a footbridge across the carriageway, eyewitnesses said.
Police said the incident related to concerns for a person’s safety and that no further details would be released.
A diversion was put in place and the bridge later re-opened.
