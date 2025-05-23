Doncaster alleyway sealed off by police with CSI teams at scene

A Doncaster alleyway has been cordoned off by police – with crime scene investigation teams reported in the area this afternoon.

A heavy police presence has been reported in the alleyway, which is off Ellerker Avenue in Hexthorpe, throughout much of today, eyewitnesses have reported.

Photos from the scene show part of the alley sealed off and police carrying out searches in the area.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of the incident.