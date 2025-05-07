Dogs and cats rescued from serious Doncaster house blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of dogs and cats had to be rescued from a serious Doncaster house blaze – with one of the animals being given oxygen by fire crews.

Three fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster fire station were called out to the blaze at 8:10pm last night on Waverley Avenue, Balby.

The occupant was already of the building, however, several pets were still inside.

Crews rescued the dogs and cats and gave oxygen therapy to one dog. The fire is believed to have started accidentally. The crews left the scene at midnight.

It was the latest in a series of incidents in a busy few days for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate fire involving matting in a playground at 7.10pm on Wike Gate Road, Thorne, Doncaster. The crew came away at 7:30pm on Tuesday.

Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 9:15pm on Tudor Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley. The crew came away from the scene at 9:40pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate fire involving trees at 9:35pm on Shackleton Road, Clay Lane, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 10:10pm.

On May 5, firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a shed at 8:35pm on Shildon Grove, Moorends, Doncaster. The crew came away at 10:20pm.

And Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9:50pm on May 5 on Lords Head Lane, Warmsworth, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 9:55pm.