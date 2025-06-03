Dog seized by police as child bitten in latest Doncaster attack

Police have seized a dog in Doncaster after a child was bitten – the latest in nearly 40 attacks on children in South Yorkshire so far this year.

South Yorkshire Police has not released further details of the incident but has issued a warning to parents following the attack.

A force spokesperson said: “Over 35 children have been injured or caused to fear being bitten by dogs in South Yorkshire this year.

“You are more likely to be bitten by a dog within your home, with children under seven being the most vulnerable to attacks.

“As Child Safety Week takes over the country, we’re using the opportunity to share advice to help keep your children, pets and family safe.

“Young children are more likely to be bitten by a dog as they have a lack of awareness of a dog’s body language, response to being unhappy and stressed, and any pre-warning signs your dog may display.

“It is your responsibility as a dog owner, and as a parent to ensure your child learns to respect your dog and that they are given a quiet space to have time apart.”

• Always supervise dogs and children - attacks can happen in seconds

• Educate your child about respecting your dog - talk to them about gentle stroking

• Teach your child to leave your dog alone while eating, sleeping and playing with their toys

• Avoid shouting, teasing and restrictive cuddles

• Understand your dog’s body language so you can spot the signs when they start to feel stressed, and intervene

As your family grows and your children become older, changes in your home may need to be made.

Remember, your dog is your responsibility, you will be held responsible for its actions.

For more information on children and dogs, introducing a dog to your family or addressing behaviour concerns, please visit the Blue Cross- https://www.bluecross.org.uk/advice/dog/keeping-your-family-dog-and-visiting-children-safe or Dog’s Trust websites- https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice/life-with-your-dog/at-home/dog-and-child-safety

In recent years, Doncaster has seen a number of children seriously injured and even killed in dog attacks.

You can report dangerous dogs to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.