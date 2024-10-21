Dog died after a static caravan fire in Doncaster early Saturday morning
On Saturday, October 19, Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate shed fire at 3.35am on St Johns Road, Balby. The crew came away at 4.05am.
Firefighters from Adwick, Askern and Doncaster stations were called out to a static caravan on fire at 8am in a mobile home park on Station Road, Carcroft.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Sadly a dog died in the incident. Firefighters left the scene at 10.30am.
On Sunday, October 20, a car was accidentally on fire at 10.50am on Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 11.20pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster and Edlington stations attended a small accidental fire at 7.30pm at Lakeside. The crews left the scene at 7.45pm.
Firefighters from Dearne and Edlington stations attended a premise fire at 11.40pm on Green Shank Drive, Mexborough. There were no reports of any casualties. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 1.10am.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 11.45pm on Pastures Road, Mexborough. Firefighters from Rotherham station attended the incident. They left at 12.40am.
Firefighters from Dearne station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 5.30am on Doncaster Road, Mexborough. The crew came away at 5.45am.
