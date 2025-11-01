Devastated family pay tribute as Doncaster helicopter crash victim is named

The devastated family of a man who died in a helicopter crash in Doncaster have paid a touching tribute after he was named and pictured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Smith, aged 70, suffered serious injuries in the crash and despite the best efforts of medical staff, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near Ings Road in Bentley on Thursday morning.

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, and two other passengers, a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, received minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter's family have now shared the following tribute after the tragedy.

The victim of a helicopter crash in Doncaster has been named as 70-year-old Peter Smith.

"On Thursday 30 October we as a family sadly lost Peter in the most tragic of circumstances when he was involved in a helicopter crash in Bentley, Doncaster.

"Peter was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and we are all devastated by this sudden loss.

"Peter was one of the smartest men who liked to spend his time making and fixing things. He had a real passion for aviation, and this was something he shared with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He particularly liked to spend time with his grandchildren doing crafts and playing.

"He was a proud family man who spent a lot of his time with his son both working with and socially.

" Peter loved to have meals out with his wife and had a particularly sweet tooth.

"We understand that a parallel investigation is currently underway between The Air Accidents Investigation Branch and South Yorkshire Police which we are supporting, and we ask members of the public to not speculate on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time to allow us to come to terms with what has occurred and grieve for the loss of Peter."

A joint probe is under way into the crash, which saw the helicopter come down minutes atfer taking off from Gamston Airport near Retford.

Kuki Helcopters, a flying school which runs flights out of Gamston and was the operator of the aircraft, has now issued a statement regarding the tragedy.

A spokesperson said: “At this very sad time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all those involved in the helicopter incident that occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our heart felt condolences are sent to everyone affected by this tragedy and we will of course continue to support relevant agencies concerning the ongoing investigation.”

South Yorkshire Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch have been working throughout the last few days to determine the cause of the tragedy, which sparked a huge emergency operation.

An AAIB spokesperson said: “A team of inspectors has been sent to Doncaster to begin investigating a helicopter accident which occurred on Thursday 30 October.

“A multi-disciplinary team including inspectors with expertise in aircraft operations, engineering and recorded data have been deployed to the accident site to gather evidence and make enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called at 10.14am on Thursday after the Robinson R44 Raven helicopter crashed minutes after taking off, coming down in a field, narrowly avoiding factories, homes and nearby railway lines.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who saw or heard the helicopter to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Magnay, silver commander, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this tragic incident.

"We and our emergency services colleagues remain at the scene and we have launched a full joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident in parallel with the AAIB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As part of our investigation, we'd ask for anyone with information to get in touch.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw the events unfold, please contact us. We are particularly keen to hear from those with footage of the helicopter leading up to the crash."

If you can have information which could help the investigation, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 218 of 30 October 2025.

You can report online here: https://orlo.uk/n1xcC

You can submit video footage here: https://orlo.uk/xCUzS

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, who represents the consituency where the crash happened said: “This is devastating news and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim of this terrible incident. “My office are in touch with the relevant authorities including South Yorkshire Police, and I know the whole of Doncaster will be united in having the victim in their thoughts."