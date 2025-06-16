Delays and disruption for drivers after second Doncaster M18 crash
Drivers on the M18 near Doncaster have faced more delays and disruption following another crash on the motorway this lunchtime.
Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle collisionon the northbound carriageway between J1 for Bramley and J2 for Loversall earlier this afternoon.
It is understood vehicles have been removed to the hard shoulder for recovery and the carriageway is now fully re-open.
It followed an earlier incident between J3 and J4 this morning which reduced the carriageway to one lane following a collision.