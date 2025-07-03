A cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision which closed a major Doncaster city centre road and saw the air ambulance land at the scene.

Emergency services were called to Church Way shortly before 11pm on Tuesday night following the incident near to St George’s filling station.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police vehichles and ambulances at the scene, with the air ambulance landing in a nearby car park off Chappell Drive near to Doncaster College.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.42pm on Tuesday 1 July, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision.

“It is reported that a police car was involved in a collision with a cyclist on Church Way, Doncaster.

“The cyclist, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances and the air ambulance, and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”