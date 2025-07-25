Crews from across Doncaster tackle blaze at side of city motorway

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:22 BST
Fire crews from across Doncaster raced into action after a blaze broke out at the side of a city motorway.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the A1(M) yesterday afternoon after receiving “a lot of calls” about the incident.

A SYFR spokesperson said: “We were called at 2:06pm (24.07.25) to an accidental fire involving grass on the A1(M) northbound between J34 and J35. Firefighters from Edlington, Maltby and Rossington attended.

“Crews left the scene at 2:52pm.”

