Crews from across Doncaster tackle blaze at side of city motorway
Fire crews from across Doncaster raced into action after a blaze broke out at the side of a city motorway.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the A1(M) yesterday afternoon after receiving “a lot of calls” about the incident.
A SYFR spokesperson said: “We were called at 2:06pm (24.07.25) to an accidental fire involving grass on the A1(M) northbound between J34 and J35. Firefighters from Edlington, Maltby and Rossington attended.
“Crews left the scene at 2:52pm.”
