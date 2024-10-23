"Cowards!" Man blasts hit and run bikers who left wife with serious injuries in Doncaster smash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fuming husband of a Doncaster woman left seriously injured when she hit by an off-road biker who then fled the scene has blasted the yobs as “cowards.”

45-year-old Julie Harvey was struck by the rider on the Great North Road at Woodlands on Saturday night and is currently in hospital awaiting an operation.

Police said that Mrs Harvey had suffered “minor” injuries in the incident at around 9.15pm on Saturday – but husband Gary Bell said she suffered more serious injuries and is currently in Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

He said: “She has a broken metatarsal in her left foot and broken tibia on her lower right leg.

Emergency services were called to Great North Road in Woodlands on Saturday night.

Mr Bell said an ambulance called to the scene took more than one hour and 15 minutes to arrive and added: “The cowards on the motorcycle crashed into her.

"They just rode off without stopping.

"Woodlands is becoming a horrible place with youths on bikes riding around, no helmets on and not a care in the world.

"And you rarely see a police car in the village. Something needs doing before somebody loses their life.

"It's only a matter of time I think.

"My wife and I have had goodwill messages from brilliant family and friends and we would like to thank each and everyone of them."

He has also urged anyone with information about the incident to get in touch with police.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.16pm on Saturday (19 October), we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision on Great North Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that an off-road bike was involved in a collision with a 45-year-old woman, who suffered minor injuries and was subsequently taken to hospital.

“It is reported that the rider of the bike left the scene following the collision.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who has information that may aid enquiries is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101."

Please quote incident number 979 of 19 October 2024 when you get in touch.

You can contact South Yorkshire Police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.