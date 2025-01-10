Company fined after Doncaster dad’s legs crushed by 800kg pallet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A manufacturer has been fined after a steel pallet landed on an employee, leaving him permanently disabled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 800kg load crushed Wayne Hatton’s legs during a night shift at Amber Precast Ltd’s factory in Sheffield on 14 January 2021.

Mr Hatton, from Doncaster, had his right lower leg amputated with two toes on his left foot also being removed following the incident at Davy Business Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pallet was being removed from a reinforced concrete cast when it fell onto the father-of-two, who had only recently been employed by the firm as a supervisor.

Wayne Hatton and his mum Marine.

The then 46-year-old spent seven weeks in hospital and now has a prosthetic leg after his right lower leg was amputated.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found the pallet had not been secured onto the lifting chains of the overhead crane before being removed from the concrete cast. This meant the pallet was not supported whilst being moved.

The investigation also found Amber Precast Ltd failed to consistently implement a system of work to ensure the pallet could be removed safely. Mr Hatton, now 50, and other members on his team had not received any information or instructions on how to remove the pallet safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HSE guidance can be found at: Provide information, training and supervision: Overview - HSE

Amber Precast Ltd incident site.

Amber Precast Ltd, of Davy Business Park, Prince Of Wales Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £60,000 and ordered to pay £5,406.31 in costs at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 9 January 2025.

HSE inspector Jane Fox commented on the incident, saying: “This incident could so easily have been avoided with the correct instruction and implementation of an agreed safe working procedure.”

She added: "Amber Precast Ltd left its employees to work out their own methods of completing the pallet removal task, instead of providing them with suitable training and equipment so it could be done safely every time.”

This prosecution was brought about by the HSE enforcement lawyer Andy Siddall who was supported by the HSE paralegal officer Rebecca Withell.