City centre wall collapse causes partial closure of major Doncaster road

A collapsed wall in Doncaster city centre is causing delays and disruption for drivers this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engineers have been called to Thorne Road following the collapse near to Christ Church which has left stones and rubble across the pavement.

A spokesperson for City of Doncaster Council said: “Due to an unforeseen obstruction caused by a collapsed structure on the street, traffic heading into South Parade via Thorne Road is currently reduced to just a single lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is for essential safety reasons and, until a full assessment has been completed, it is unknown exactly how long it will last.

Thorne Road in Doncaster city centre has been partially closed following a wall collapse.

“Motorists are encouraged to please allow extra time for their journeys if they are traveling along the affected route and may need to prepare for heavy congestion.

"We appreciate your patience while this situation is resolved.”

The impacted area is the stretch leading from Christ Church towards the Gaumont Corner area.