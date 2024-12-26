City centre road closed after an early morning traffic collision in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One of the main road’s in Doncaster city centre is currently closed due to an early morning traffic collision.
South Yorkshire Police have sent out a warning for motorists to be aware of the road closure in place on St Sepulchre Gate due to a road traffic collision.
A spokesman said: “We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. Thank you.”
We will bring you more on this when we get it from the emergency services.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.