Chickens died after their coops set on fire in Doncaster
Several chickens died after their coops set on fire in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday May 27)
Edlington firefighters were called out to the accidental fire on Carr Road in Edlington at 1.45am.
Two chicken coops were on fire.
Unfortunately several chickens died.
The crew came away at 3am.
