Charity urgently seeks homes for hens destined for slaughter before Christmas
National hen welfare charity, the British Hen Welfare Trust, is urgently appealing to kind-hearted members of the public with room in their back garden to rehome some ex-commercial hens, so avoiding their alternative fate.
These hens have laid eggs on commercial farms for approximately 18 months before their egg laying slows down, meaning they become commercially unviable and so are sent to slaughter and used in pet food, soups or stocks.
However, the BHWT knows they have so much life left if given the chance, which is why they have so far rehomed more than ONE MILLION laying hens to back gardens, schools, universities and even prisons around the UK.
His Majesty The King rehomed the charity’s one millionth hen.
Jane Howorth, founder and CEO of the BHWT, said: “This time of year can be a little dark and gloomy so why not add some extra cheer to your back garden in the form of some feathered friends. They are truly life-enriching, as proven by over 50 per cent of our rehomers who have adopted hens more than once and, better yet, you’ll get an egg two for your breakfast. What other pet can offer that tasty treat?”
Hens will be available from the following locations in the lead up to Christmas:
Sunday, 1st December
Great Barugh, York
Guildford, Surrey
Oakhill, Somerset
Letwell, Rotherham
Sutton Coldfield, West Mids
Locking, Bristol
South Marston, Wiltshire
Rotherwas, Hereford
Saturday, 7th December
Stanton, Suffolk
Ringmer, East Sussex
Bishops Stortford, Herts
Sunday, 8th December
Worthing, West Sussex
Great Brickhill, Milton Keynes
Great Totham, Essex
Biggin Hill, Kent
Saturday, 14th December
Boncath, Wales
Scotland – Inverness, Denny and Biggar
Cwmbran, Torfaen
Sunday, 15th December
Didcot, Oxford
Nantwich, Cheshire
Ashbourne, Derbyshire
Berkeley, Gloucester
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.