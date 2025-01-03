Cedar Road, Balby: Road closed as multiple ambulances and police deal with serious incident in Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Doncaster road has been closed off as multiple ambulances and police deal with a serious incident this evening.
Eye witnesses have reported many emergency services on Cedar Road in Balby.
The Free Press has contacted the police and will bring you more details when we can.
