Cedar Road, Balby: Road closed as multiple ambulances and police deal with serious incident in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 19:08 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 10:05 GMT
A Doncaster road has been closed off as multiple ambulances and police deal with a serious incident this evening.

Eye witnesses have reported many emergency services on Cedar Road in Balby.

The Free Press has contacted the police and will bring you more details when we can.

