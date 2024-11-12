Car wrecked after smashing into tree still at scene week after Doncaster crash

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:40 BST

A car which was wrecked after smashing into a tree in Doncaster is still at the scene, nearly one week on from the smash.

The vehicle has been taped off following the smash on Town Moor Avenue last Wednesday – but South Yorkshire Police say they have no details of the incident.

Fed-up residents have been demanding answers about the crash which took place near to the junction with Alderson Drive.

One said: “On Wednesday evening a car hit a tree – we do not know how this happened but the police were involved and days later, the car is still there.

The wrecked car on Town Moor Avenue.The wrecked car on Town Moor Avenue.
The crash, which is understood to have taken place between 9.30 and 10.30pm is thought to have been a single vehicle incident.

The resident said: “Apart from the police, I did not see any other emergency services. I was told that some lads ran off but I cannot confirm this. I an amazed that the police have no record.”

