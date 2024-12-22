Car smashes into Doncaster house just hours after arson attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A car was driven into a Doncaster house causing extensive damage – just hours after the same property was set ablaze in a suspected arson attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Mear Close in Askern on Friday night after the house was set on fire and then returned when a car smashed into the property.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 9.40am on Friday 20 December to reports of a suspected arson at a property on Mear Close in the Askern area of Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fire had been extinguished prior to emergency services arrival, and the occupants of the property left the house and suffered no injuries.

The house in Mear Close suffered extensive damage following an arson attack and a later incident where a car was driven into the property.

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately and an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“Later in the day, at around 9.30pm, we were further called to reports a car had collided with the same property causing damage. The property was empty at the time.

“Officers attended and are further investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this stage, no one has been arrested in connection with either incident.”

Anyone with information which may assist police with enquiries can contact SYP online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 219 of 20 December 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can also contact indepedent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave your details.

We have also asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service for details.