Car ploughs into traffic island in Doncaster city centre road smash
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A vehice caused serious damage to a traffic island after a smash in Doncaster city centre.
Emergency services were called to Waterdale last night after a car smashed into railings near to the Conservative Club at the junction with South Parade and Hall Gate.
The road was closed for a short time while officers dealt with the incident.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said that the incident entailed vehicle damage only and that no further details would be released.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.