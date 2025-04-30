Car ploughs into traffic island in Doncaster city centre road smash

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:22 BST
A vehice caused serious damage to a traffic island after a smash in Doncaster city centre.

Emergency services were called to Waterdale last night after a car smashed into railings near to the Conservative Club at the junction with South Parade and Hall Gate.

The road was closed for a short time while officers dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said that the incident entailed vehicle damage only and that no further details would be released.

