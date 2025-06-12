Car overturns in rush hour M18 crash with emergency services at scene
A car has reportedly overturned on the M18 motorway near Doncaster tonight, causing significant delays for drivers with emergency services reported at the scene.
Large tailbacks have been reported on the southbound carriageway between Junction six for Thorne and junction five for the M180 motorway, eyewitnesses have reported.
AA Route Planner is showing heavy congestion in the area.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of tonight’s incident.
