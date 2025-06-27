Car ends up in garden in Doncaster road crash

A car ended up in a garden after crashing off the road in a dramatic Doncaster road smash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Sprotbrough Road in Sprotbrough shortly before 2pm yesterday afternoon following the incident near to the village’s Sainsbury’s store.

The road was cordoned off by police for a time for the vehicle to be recovered.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the incident was classed as “damage only” and that no futher details about the crash would be released.