Car driving wrong way down Doncaster road in police chase smashes into vehicles

A car being driven the wrong way down a Doncaster road hit several vehicles as cops gave chase duing a city centre chase.

Police gave chase to the vehicle near to Christ Church on Sunday afternoon – but the driver managed to flee.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Sunday (30 March) at 3.12pm, a white Audi Q7 that was believed to be stolen was sighted by ANPR cameras on Great North Road heading towards Doncaster city centre.

“A short time later at 4.12pm, the Audi was sighted again at Thorne Road.

The aftermath of a police chase on Thorne Road which saw several vehicles damaged.

"Following a fail to stop, officers engaged in an authorised pursuit with the car as it drove contraflow to traffic towards East Laith Gate.

"The Audi was involved in a collision with a number of other vehicles during the pursuit. There were no injuries reported.

“The Audi was abandoned and recovered a short time later. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.