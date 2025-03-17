Cannabis grow behind Doncaster city centre house blaze which led to evacuation

A cannabis set up was behind a blaze in a Doncaster city centre street which saw residents evacuated when a gas main ruptured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and fire crews were called to St Vincent Avenue early on Saturday morning as smoking began pouring from a house in the street off Thorne Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called on Saturday (15 March) at 10.09am by the fire service to reports of a house fire on St Vincent Avenue in Wheatley, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended and some residents were evacuated from nearby properties as a precaution. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Fire and police crews were called to St Vincent Avenue in Doncaster.

“Upon gaining entry to the property, officers discovered a cannabis grow.

“A scene was in place while emergency services carried out their work but was later lifted.”

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Four fire engines attended a house fire on St Vincent Avenue, Wheatley, Doncaster after a call was received at 9.52am on March 15.

"Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During the incident a gas main ruptured so approximately 30 people were evacuated from neighbouring properties as a precaution.

"The incident had been dealt with by 5.44pm. The fire is believed to have been caused deliberately.”

Saturday’s incident saw the road cordoned off and drivers diverted.

Anyone who may have information relating to the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively, contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111 where you can report information without leaving your details.