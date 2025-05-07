Call for donations after arson attack on Doncaster park destroys neighbours' fences
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fire crews were called to Shackleton Road, Clay Lane last night after trees were set ablaze alongside a play area.
Campaign group The Friends of Clay Lane are now asking for donations to pay for fences to be replaced.
A spokesperson said: “Last night trees were set alight, resulting in several houses having their fences burnt down and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue wasting valuable time and resources.
“The CCTV cameras point directly at the area and the footage will be reviewed to find out who is responsible. We would like to fundraise to try and get new fences installed for the poor home owners.
“Also would anyone be able to offer help erecting the fence once purchased. Let's show them what Clay Lane is all about – pulling together.”
Payments can be made to Friends of Clay Lane, account Number: 53876811, sort code: 23-05-80.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.