Bus driver robbed at knifepoint say police, as Doncaster service diverted for safety
Bus operator First said that its Intake service would no longer serve the terminus in Shaftesbury Avenue after 8pm saying they were “terminating early for driver safety.”
Now South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a probe is under way following an attack on a bus driver on the route last week.
A spokesperson said: “At 11.20pm on Friday (22 November), we responded to reports of a robbery on Cardigan Road, Intake.
“It is reported that a man threatened a bus driver with a knife and stole some cash from him before fleeing.
“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to identify the offender.”
Bosses at First announced that the Intake route was being diverted following the incident.
One local resident also said that teens had been throwing items at vehicles in recent days.
A First spokesperson said: “Our Doncaster Intake services will be terminating early for driver safety.
"From this time we will not be serving the terminus in Intake, Doncaster.
“Please keep a check on our website and X page (Twitter) for the most up to date info.
“And thank you for your patience and understanding.”
The 365 and 366 services originate at Doncaster’s Frenchgate Interchange, travelling along Thorne Road, Town Moor Avenue and into Intake.
Service 366 will divert each night from 8pm, operating along Sandringham Road, Evelyn Avenue and Shaftesbury Avenue and terminating at the Shaftesbury Avenue junction with Leicester Avenue.
