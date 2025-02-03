Bus driver in life-threatening condition in hospital after Doncaster crash

The driver of a bus which ended up on the wrong side of the road and crashed into railings is in a life-threatening condition following an early hours collision in Doncaster city centre.

Emergency services have been at the scene of the incident on Trafford Way near to Doncaster railway station since shortly after 4am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Trafford Way, Doncaster at 4.20am today (Monday 3 February) to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a double decker bus.

“It is understood the driver suffered a medical episode, which caused the bus to veer onto the wrong side of the carriageway before colliding with railings.

Emergency services have been at the scene following the crash

“We attended alongside colleagues from the ambulance service and a road closure was put in place between St George's roundabout and Cleveland Street roundabout. The closure remains in place as we continue work at the scene.”

Witnesses reported seeing the bus, which was travelling from the Balby direction towards the interchange, veer across the central resevation and end up facing the wrong way in the opposite carriageway near to Sainsbury’s.

The driver of the bus, aged 61, was taken to hospital where his condition is currently being described as life-threatening.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the collision and there are no further reports of any injuries at this time, the spokesperson added.

Anyone who saw what happened or can help the investigation by calling South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 81 of 3 February.